Mumbai reports over 9,900 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths; active caseload jumps by over 500 cases

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 9,925 new Covid-19 cases, a significant increase from the 7,898 new cases reported on Tuesday, a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. This took the city’s tally to 535,017 cases so far.

A total of 54 patients succumbed to the infection on Wednesday and the death toll for the coronavirus disease reached 12,140. There are 87,443 active cases in the city as per the latest data, an increase of 577 cases from the 86,866 reported on the previous day. Also, 9,273 patients recovered on the day and the total recoveries reached 444,214, the bulletin showed. The recovery rate in the financial hub currently stands at 81 per cent.

Data from the bulletin also showed that the doubling rate of the disease in Mumbai is currently 40 days and the overall growth rate of Covid-19 infections between April 7 and 13 stands at 1.71 per cent.

Also read | Maharashtra janta curfew: Will you require a movement pass? DGP answers

As many as 56,266 samples were tested on the day for Covid-19, which took the overall tests conducted to 4,755,733, the bulletin showed. This is higher than the 49,320 tests conducted on Tuesday and the 39,398 tests conducted on Monday.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune with 1.12,213 cases, Thane with 84,098 cases, Nagpur with 65,368 cases and Nashik with 44,880 cases contribute the maximum to Maharashtra’s active caseload tally, according to a bulletin from the state government. Also, on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 related fatalities.

Also read | Maharashtra registers marginal drop in Covid-19 cases

The fresh spike in Maharashtra’s capital city comes a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray imposed fresh restrictions across the state owing to the worsening Covid-19 situation. In his address to the state on Tuesday night, Thackeray announced that Section 144 would be imposed across the entire state beginning on Wednesday. “We are imposing strict restrictions… Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” he said. “People have to decide whether they want to help corona or the government that is working to curb it,” he further added. However, essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.