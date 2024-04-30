Mumbai, Thane nominations filed amid road show and barbs

MUMBAI: On Monday, three candidates from two Mumbai constituencies and one from Thane filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai goes to the polls on May 20. In Thane, 62-year-old Ranjan Vichare was accompanied by fellow MVA leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Jitendra Awhad. In a massive show of strength, the MVA alliance also held a roadshow with thousands of supporters in Thane, which is Shinde’s home turf. Addressing the crowd, Aaditya took a dig at Shinde and the ruling Mahayuti alliance for still not declaring its candidate for the constituency. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant filed his nomination from Mumbai South while Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Rahul Shewale and former Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai filed theirs from Mumbai South Central. The ruling Mahayuti alliance is yet to declare its candidate for the prestigious South Mumbai constituency.

Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare filed his nomination for the Thane constituency. While Vichare is hoping to win for the third consecutive time, Sawant, who was union minister in the Modi government after the 2019 elections, and Shewale too are seeking a third term. For senior Sena (UBT) leader Desai, this is his first Lok Sabha election.

Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with hundreds of party workers and Congress MLA Amin Patel and MLC Bhai Jagtap, was present to put up a display of the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s unity, as Sawant and Desai filed their nominations at the Old Customs House. “These two sons of Mumbai will go to Delhi to raise a voice for Maharashtra,” declared Aaditya. Prior to filing their nominations, Sawant and Desai garlanded a statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“The response of people is increasing by the day,” said Desai. “Voters have many expectations, and they are expressing themselves. People openly tell me that Rahul Shewale has not done anything in the last 10 years. Dharavi and slums are a major issue. Pollution is a problem in my constituency, and the poor condition of flats for project-affected persons is cause for concern.”

The ruling alliance’s Shewale, who filed his nomination in the presence of CM Shinde, said, “Balasaheb Thackeray had said that when his party became like the Congress, he would shut shop. Now the Shiv Sena (UBT) has aligned with the Congress, and we are with PM Modi.” Shewale, who was also former BMC standing committee chairman, said, “Anil Desai is my friend. I respect him. But my enemy is the Congress, which was opposed to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

Sawant visited Siddhi Vinayak temple with his family before submitting his nomination. “I am thankful to party chief Uddhav Thackeray for giving me an opportunity for the third time,” he said. “Our party workers too have toiled hard for my victory. The ruling alliance is yet to decide who will contest against me. But I am confident that I will win no matter who does.”

In Thane, 62-year-old Vichare was accompanied by fellow MVA leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Jitendra Awhad. In a massive show of strength, the MVA alliance also held a roadshow with thousands of supporters in Thane, which is Shinde’s home turf. Addressing the crowd, Aaditya took a dig at Shinde and the ruling Mahayuti alliance for still not declaring its candidate for the constituency. “They are still waiting for orders from Gujarat,” he quipped in a clear reference to prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Aaditya added that there were still doubts about whether the Shinde Sena would get a Mahayuti ticket from Thane, and branded the Shinde faction as a bunch of traitors, thieves and cowards. He also expressed confidence that Vichare would achieve a hat-trick in Thane. “People are standing with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s party and not with these traitors,” he said. “No one stands with traitors.”

The Thackeray scion said that the leaders of MVA and the national INDIA coalition were firmly united to defend the Constitution. “The BJP is out to destroy Maharashtra and the country, but we won’t let that happen,” he declared.