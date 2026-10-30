Mumbai’s litterbugs, beware! AI camera to call you out with a warning
MUMBAI: Dare to dump garbage on the roadside and you could soon find yourself being called out in public, quite literally
MUMBAI: Dare to dump garbage on the roadside and you could soon find yourself being called out in public, quite literally. An AI-powered camera installed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mahim detects movement near a garbage-dumping spot and issues an audio warning, cautioning offenders that they could be fined for littering.
The civic body has launched the pilot project on Dr R R Marg, near Gajanan Vatika, in a bid to stop indiscriminate garbage dumping. The initiative, which has drawn appreciation from citizens on social media, uses surveillance and public warnings to discourage people from turning vulnerable spots into dumping grounds.
Installed by the BMC’s G North ward, which covers Dadar and Mahim, the camera detects movement when someone approaches the identified spot to dump waste. A loudspeaker then warns the person against littering and informs them that the area is under CCTV surveillance.
“We installed the camera late last night as a pilot. We have identified 23 garbage-vulnerable points in the ward where people dump waste indiscriminately,” said Yogesh Desai, assistant commissioner of the G North ward.
The system is designed to issue an immediate audio warning when movement is detected near the identified spots, deterring people from dumping waste. The CCTV surveillance will remain in place until the site is cleared, Desai said.
The BMC hopes the intervention will prevent garbage from piling up again after a spot has been cleaned, while encouraging citizens to change their habits and take greater responsibility for public cleanliness.
The civic body has also appealed to residents not to dump garbage on roads, in open spaces or at other public places, and urged them to cooperate with its efforts to keep the city clean.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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