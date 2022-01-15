Mumbai’s positivity rate drops marginally, BMC says wait and watch

Mumbai Mumbai’s positivity rate dropped marginally to 20.6% on Friday, as the city reported 11,317 Covid cases against 54,924 tests. The number of tests conducted for Friday also dropped marginally in comparison to the past three-four days.

Friday’s figure is in comparison to a positivity rate of 21.7% on Thursday when Mumbai reported 13,702 cases against 63,031 tests; and a positivity rate of 24.3% on Wednesday, when the city reported 16,420 cases against 67,339 tests.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s health department said, “The positivity rate and the number of cases are coming down. We need to wait and watch for the next three or four days to see if the cases are actually declining, or the graph is fluctuating.”

The overall positivity rate to date is 6.68%. So far, BMC has conducted a total of 14,510,438 tests.

On Friday, 16.8% or 6,432 of the 38,088 beds available for patients across hospitals in the city were occupied. Out of the 11,317 cases reported on Friday, 800 patients had to be hospitalised of which 88 patients needed oxygen beds. 22,073 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday. Mumbai’s recovery rate at present is 89%.

The total caseload is now 979,256. There are 84,352 active cases in the city at present. Mumbai also reported nine deaths taking the toll to 16,435, with the case fatality rate for the day at 0.07%. However, the overall case fatality rate in Mumbai is 1.67%.

Two new cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the total cases of the Omicron variant to 629 in Mumbai. However, this includes 26 out of state patients, nine foreign nationals, and 12 patients are from other parts of Maharashtra.

With information for 95,123 active cases available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as per data of Friday morning, 84% are asymptomatic, 15% are symptomatic, and 1% cases are critical.

There are 65 sealed buildings in the city at present, and no containment zones, which are chawls or slum pockets.