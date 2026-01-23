Nair Hospital doctor catches stalker with the help of security guards

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old doctor at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital caught hold of a man who had allegedly been stalking her for months and pressuring her to marry him after he turned up at the hospital again on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused Shivkumar Girgante had allegedly been stalking the doctor for several months, repeatedly urging her to marry him and leaving letters for her at the hospital.

“The complainant is pursuing a postgraduate medical course and resides in the central suburbs. The accused first contacted her in May 2022, claiming he had obtained her phone number from a matrimonial website and expressing interest in marriage, which she rejected,” said a police officer.

Despite this, Girgante allegedly continued to make missed calls and send messages, which the doctor shared with her family. The harassment escalated in September 2025 after the accused learnt through her social media profile that she was posted at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, the officer said.

The police said that he allegedly began visiting the hospital frequently, inquiring about her with doctors and staff and handing over letters meant for her,” he said, adding that on Wednesday, when the doctor was informed that Girgante was in the hospital premises and was searching for her, she immediately alerted the security staff.

The accused was intercepted near the blood bank on the second floor of the hospital and handed over to the Agripada police, after which a case was registered against him under Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. He was later served a notice of appearance and allowed to leave.