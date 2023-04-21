Navi Mumbai/Thane: Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel civic bodies have topped the state-wide Urban Development Competition on the theme of ‘city beautification and cleanliness’. Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane civic bodies top in beautification

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which is a C category civic body, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), a D category civic body, have topped their categories in the state government’s ‘City Beautification and Cleanliness Competition 2022’. The Thane Municipal Corporation was ranked second in the A and B category municipalities.

The award function was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday. NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh received the awards from chief minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a host of ministers, top bureaucrats and dignitaries.

Narvekar received the award along with additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole, city engineer Sanjay Desai and deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management) Dr Babasaheb Rajale. They were given a citation along with a ₹15-crore cheque.

Crediting Navi Mumbai residents for the award, Narvekar said, “This top honour has been possible due to the active participation and interest shown by the residents in every initiative taken by the civic body.”

“This award adds to our responsibility and will further motivate us all. We ranked third in the country and first in the State in Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings, now we shall work hard with the help of all stakeholders to achieve the top rank in India,” he said and added that “Navi Mumbai has continuously done well in all spheres. We are the only city in the State to have a five-star rating in the garbage-free city category and the highest ‘water plus’ grading in the ODF category.”

“Along with cleanliness, we have also concentrated on the beautification of the city for which we employed innovative ideas. There are wall paintings, sculptures using recycled waste, fountains, poetry on walls etc. Even the CM has praised Navi Mumbai’s beautification in his interview. We ensured that this beautification was undertaken not just at the main chowks and public places but in every nook and corner of the city,” he said.

PMC too received ₹15 crore along with a citation. Deshmukh received the award along with additional municipal commissioner Prashant Rasal, deputy municipal commissioner Sachin Pawar and assistant municipal commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate.

The PMC commissioner said, “We did not confine ourselves to just wall paintings but ensured beautification that will last, which impressed the award selection committee. As per long-term plan for water bodies, we undertook international standard conservation and beautification of Wadale lake.” “The planned city of Panvel will benefit from this award and will help it create its own identity at the national level,” Deshmukh said and added that this success has been achieved due to the positive participation in the development of the city by the elected representatives and the citizens.