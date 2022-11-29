Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB busts international drug racket, arrests father-daughter duo

NCB busts international drug racket, arrests father-daughter duo

mumbai news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:27 AM IST

The NCB has busted an international drug cartel by arresting two foreign nationals in Goa and seized 107 MDMA tablets, 40 grams of mephedrone and 55 grams of hashish. The accused have been identified as J Lee, 53, a British national and his daughter Ambika, 19, a Russian national

ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug cartel by arresting two foreign nationals in Goa and seized 107 MDMA tablets, 40 grams of high-grade mephedrone and 55 grams of high-quality hashish.

The accused have been identified as J Lee, 53, a British national and his daughter Ambika, 19, a Russian national.

An NCB Goa sub-zonal unit official had received input that a drug syndicate was being operated by foreigners in North Goa. The agency learnt that a Russian woman was part of the syndicate and she was operating in association with another key associate, a British national.

The agency then laid a trap and apprehended Ambika, allegedly with a consignment of 50 ecstasy pills when she was on her way to distribute the same near Uddo Beach at Siolim in North Goa. She was taken into custody for further investigation, said zonal director Amit Ghawate, NCB.

During interrogation, Ambika revealed the name of her father, based in Mapusa, Goa, as the source of the contraband. An NCB team then nabbed J Lee in a late-night operation on Saturday and recovered 57 ecstasy pills, 40 grams of MD (mephedrone), 55 grams of hashish and 4.50 lakh from him, said Ghawate.

Lee is said to have procured the drugs from a distributor connected to an international syndicate and delivered the contraband to his daughter, who later supplied it to high-profile people in rave parties, the NCB official said.

Lee also supplied drugs to foreigners visiting Goa and has been staying in the state for a long period, the NCB official added.

