NCB seeks details from Netherlands in drug trafficking syndicate

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has sought information from the Netherlands authorities via diplomatic channels on the controllers of an international drug trafficking syndicate suspected of being operated from there. The concerned syndicate allegedly specialises in sending consignments of banned psychotropic substances, including MDMA and ecstasy tablets, to India illegally via concealment, sources said.

The agency has been probing this since last October after a total of 4,970 MDMA/ecstasy tablets, also known by its street name of ‘molly’, weighing 2.17 kilograms worth ₹2 crore were seized by the NCB on October 19. The parcel was seized at the Mumbai Foreign Post Office. When the parcel was opened, it was crammed with toys, crayons, and pens, but a closer examination led to the recovery of multi-coloured MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) tablets that were concealed between the layers of the flap of the packaging cardboard.

According to agency sources, the seized contraband was meant to be distributed to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad.

Since the quantity of the drugs was huge and had international linkage, an extensive investigation was initiated by the agency, sources said. The syndicate had allegedly carefully maintained the technical evasive measures to avoid any identification but during the probe and technical analysis, the agency traced a financial trail that led to the identification of an African national who was recently arrested by the agency.

As part of its probe, the agency is analysing evidence, along with multiple bank details of international and domestic banks, which have been collected to identify the larger syndicate’s operatives, said sources.