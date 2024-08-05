 NCP announces statewide tour by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
NCP announces statewide tour by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

ByFaisal Malik
Aug 05, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Pawar will engage with citizens across the state, highlighting initiatives from the recent state budget, particularly the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has unveiled plans for a comprehensive statewide tour led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The tour, dubbed 'Jan Samman Yatra', is set to commence on 8 August and will traverse Maharashtra in five phases.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.(PTI)
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.(PTI)

During the journey, Pawar will engage with citizens across the state, highlighting key initiatives from the recent state budget, particularly the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Party leaders emphasised that the tour aims not only to raise awareness but also to dispel any confusion sown by opposition parties.

This marks Pawar's first statewide tour of this nature. The initial leg will cover eleven assembly constituencies in north Maharashtra over five days, including Dindori, Devlali, Sinnar, Niphad, Yeola, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dhule, Amalner, Kopargaon, and Malegaon.

The second phase, commencing on 15 August in Pune, will span seven days, encompassing 10-12 districts including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Subsequent phases will cover Vidarbha and other regions.

NCP national working president Praful Patel addressed criticisms from the opposition, stating, "Opposition is rattled and trying to create a perception that the schemes are only for polls, which is untrue. They have all the financial backing by the means of provisions in the state budget."

When questioned about the timing of these initiatives in relation to upcoming elections, Patel retorted, "You should ask this question to other parties who have announced populist schemes in the past."

He further criticised the opposition's stance, saying, "The opposition parties have been worried ever since the schemes were announced. I don't understand what stopped them from bringing such schemes during their government of two and half years. Those who did not have time to come to Mantralaya, how come they come out with such schemes?"

State NCP president Tatkare emphasised the tour's educational aspect, noting that many citizens remain unaware of the schemes' benefits. "The aim is to interact with the people about all the schemes declared in the state budget. Ajit Dada (Pawar) will also try to understand if they are facing any issues and resolve them," he explained.

News / Cities / Mumbai / NCP announces statewide tour by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
