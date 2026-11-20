MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a suo motu petition initiated in September over noise pollution caused by firecrackers during religious processions in Mumbai and other cities across Maharashtra.

The court indicated that it was considering a “complete ban on the sale and manufacture” of firecrackers across the state, observing that existing restrictions had failed to curb noise and air pollution or prevent injuries and property damage during Diwali celebrations.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale observed that its earlier directions prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads had been flouted during Diwali celebrations. It said that unless “drastic measures” were taken, the situation would only worsen. The bench asserted that individual bursting of firecrackers should be prohibited in Mumbai and suggested that only community firecracker displays or fire shows be permitted at designated locations.

“It’s important that the sale of firecrackers is banned in totality. It’s causing harm to properties of people, with over 300 cases of properties being damaged reported during Diwali. Also, the mindset of people has not changed. They appear to have no consciousness for the societal cause,” the court remarked.

Acknowledging the proactive efforts made by the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to implement its directions on controlling air and noise pollution, the bench nevertheless observed that the situation had gone “out of control”.

“Police machinery, to the best of their abilities, have taken steps. But people who are violating the orders don’t care about the citizens. We’ll have to nip it in the bud and will have to ban all firecrackers in Mumbai,” it said.

Noting reports of more than 300 properties being damaged in the city due to aerial rockets burst during Diwali, the bench said that despite court directions, police action and media coverage of the issue, the problem persisted.

“If this is going to be a hazard for human life, the state can’t permit the sale of firecrackers. Authorities will not have a situation which can’t be controlled by them and it’s actually coming to that,” the court observed.

Citing a Hindustan Times report published on November 10, which highlighted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in areas such as Navy Nagar, Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar, Chakala and Chembur had crossed 400 between November 9 and 10, the bench questioned how the city could disregard every rule during Diwali despite repeated warnings.

The state government disputed the claims and questioned the reliability of app-based pollution readings cited in media reports. However, Justice Gokhale cautioned the authorities against being in denial. “Don’t be in denial mode. Accept it and figure out how to combat it,” she said, adding that even the state government’s own data had recorded very high pollution levels across the city.

“This is for society, nothing to do with a particular segment of people. If we don’t take these steps, what will be left in the city is only up to one’s imagination,” the bench said.

Amicus curiae advocate Anand Pai supported the court’s suggestion to impose a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers, describing aerial rockets in particular as an “uncontrolled threat to life and property”.

Another amicus curiae, advocate Sanjeev Gorwadkar, also supported the proposed ban and drew a parallel with the prohibition on gutkha, arguing that its availability would encourage consumption. Similarly, he submitted, if firecrackers continued to be sold, people would purchase and burst them.

The bench also questioned licensed firecracker dealers about their social responsibility, observing that their constitutional right to carry on a business could not override citizens’ right to life.

“As licence holders, they don’t have any more right than the citizens of this country. They can have the right to do business but not to harm the citizens. They don’t have any overreaching rights. We are protecting their (licence holders’) rights too as they are also breathing the same air,” the court said.

The bench further observed that the issue was not confined to Diwali and required a long-term solution. It asked the BMC to consider more effective measures to curb the use of firecrackers throughout the year.

The court reserved its order, reiterating that the issue concerned the larger public interest and the need to protect citizens from the harmful effects of firecrackers.