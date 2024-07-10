NMMC appoints official for newly merged 14 villages

NAVI MUMBAI: Four months after the final government notification confirming the merger of 14 villages located on the Navi Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan-border with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the civic body has appointed an official for the region. HT Image

The villages, which had been a part of NMMC when it was established, had separated in 2007 but later demanded to be merged back with Navi Mumbai. NMMC had informed the government that the total infrastructure and services development cost in the villages will be to the tune of ₹6,100 crore. The cost of developing gaothans itself was expected to be ₹600 crore.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde has now appointed NMMC executive engineer Madan Waghchoude for the area. “The appointment of the official is a natural process following the government order. He will undertake development work. Issues of encroachment and access to the villages will be taken up in due course,” he said.

NMMC also plans to seek government support, with the help of elected representatives, to finance the development of the region and deal with largescale encroachments.

On the requirement of funds, Shinde said, “While the civic general body had earlier informed the government of the cost and sought funds, we will update the requirements and figures based on present conditions. We will also seek the help of the elected representatives to get funds from the government.”

Welcoming NMMC’s latest move, Laxman Patil, president of Chauda Gaon Sarv Pakshiya Vikas Samiti said chief minister Eknath Shinde had assured them funds for development. The state has already sanctioned ₹140 crore - ₹70 crore from urban development, ₹70 cr from MMRDA, and ₹35 crore had been given by PWD minister Ravindra Chavan.

“These funds are being used for the construction of roads. Huge funds are required for the development of roads, water supply, garbage, sewage and other civic services that are in bad shape as the gram panchayat couldn’t afford it,” said Patil. “There is also a need for direct connectivity through a tunnel in the mountains from Mahape to Dahisar village. Health centres have to be revived and bus services provided,” he added.

However, not all are pleased with the merger, according to former Navi Mumbai deputy mayor and Congress leader Ramakant Mhatre. “The decision for electoral gains was taken sans consultation with political leadership in Navi Mumbai. The government should first clear the largescale encroachments on government land. This was the primary reason for separation as they didn’t want NMMC interference. There is no clarity on what funds the government will give. Why are Navi Mumbai, residents whose money will be used, being burdened?” questioned Mhatre.

In reply, a leader of one of the ruling parties said, “The civic budget hasn’t touched ₹5,000 crore, and ₹6,000 crore is required for just 14 villages. Apart from financial burden for NMMC, there are also logistical issues as the region is separated by a mountain.”

Supporting the merger, Vithal More, Belapur chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) said, “Progress and addressing the needs of the people is not a burden. NMMC is financially strong. Besides, the civic body will get additional property.”