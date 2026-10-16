Nursery admission age fixed at minimum 3 years from 2027-28
The new age cut-offs will be implemented in phases for higher classes – children must be at least 4 years old for admission to Junior KG from 2028-29; 5 years old for Senior KG from 2029-30; and 6 years old for admission to Class 1 from 2030-31
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has announced a new age-based school admission policy to be implemented in phases, mandating a minimum age of 3 years for admission to nursery from the 2027-28 academic year
The new age cut-offs will be implemented in phases for higher classes – children must be at least 4 years old for admission to Junior KG from 2028-29; 5 years old for Senior KG from 2029-30; and 6 years old for admission to Class 1 from 2030-31.
Under the new rules, June 30 will be the cut-off date to determine age eligibility for students, the state school education department said on Thursday. The move aims to bring uniformity in admission rules across schools and end confusion over age eligibility.
Until now, schools affiliated to different school boards, including the state board, CBSE, ICSE and IB, had adopted different age criteria and cut-off dates for admission to Class 1.
The move aims to standardise admission rules across all schools boards and is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the centre’s guidelines recommending that children entering Class 1 should be six years or older, said a senior official with the state education department.
The new age criteria will not apply to students already studying in nursery to Class 1 during the 2026-27 academic year. Regular students who have passed the previous class in a recognised school will also be exempt from the age criteria while moving to the next class.
The resolution also allows school heads to grant a relaxation of up to 15 days in the minimum and maximum age limits for admission from nursery to Class 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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