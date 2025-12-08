One dead as two-wheeler falls off Naigaon flyover; 3rd such incident in a year

Mumbai: A 20-year-old motorcyclist died and his pillion rider sustained severe injuries after their speeding two-wheeler fell off the flyover connecting Naigaon East and West early on Sunday. The police said this is the third such incident where a bike has fallen off the bridge in this year. (Shutterstock)

According to the Manikpur police, the accident occurred around 4:30 am when the deceased rider, Rohit Ramesh Singh, and his friend, Vignesh Katkirwa, were travelling from Naigaon West towards the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on a motorcycle.

Officers said Singh was speeding when he lost control of the bike, which then hit a curb and fell off the flyover, leaving both men seriously injured. Passersby, including fishermen, alerted the police, who then rushed the duo to a hospital in Vasai. Singh, a resident of Goregaon, died during treatment, while Katkirwa is undergoing treatment at Cardinal Hospital in Vasai West.

The Manikpur police have registered an accidental death and are investigating the matter since this is the third such fatal accident on the Naigaon flyover in the past year.

On November 11, 2024, Atul Duble, a resident of Vadvali in Naigaon West, died after the motorcycle he and his friend, Rahul Dable, were riding crashed through the side railing and fell off the bridge around 6 pm. Atul died due to fatal head injuries, while Rahul survived but suffered severe injuries.

On March 3, 2025, another accident occurred when a speeding two-wheeler plunged off the flyover around 5:30 pm. The 30-year-old rider, identified Tushar Jogle, died on the spot, while the two pillion riders were seriously injured.