 Opposition leader in legislative council Ambadas Danve suspended for using abusive language
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Opposition leader in legislative council Ambadas Danve suspended for using abusive language

ByYogesh Naik, Saurabha Kulshreshtha
Jul 03, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The action against Danve was taken after BJP MLC Pravin Darekar complained about him using foul language while responding to a debate on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus in the Lok Sabha, which have been expunged from records

Mumbai: Leader of opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, was suspended on Tuesday for five days for using abusive language and swear words in the house a day earlier, on Monday. He will not be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan premises during this period. The decision was taken via a voice vote, with the entire opposition walking out as Danve was not allowed to clarify what had transpired when he made the utterances.

MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)
MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)

The action against Danve was taken after BJP MLC Pravin Darekar complained about him using foul language while responding to a debate on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus in the Lok Sabha, which have been expunged from records.

On Monday, BJP’s Prasad Lad wanted to introduce a motion to condemn the speech by Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. Danve – a member of Shiv Sena (UBT), which is alliance with the Congress – objected to this by taking recourse to swear words, leading to heated exchanges in the council.

As the proceedings began on Tuesday, parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil moved the proposal to suspend Danve, saying the reputation of the council had been damaged. “The language used for Prasad Lad was abusive. We have taken serious note of this,’’ said Patil while moving the proposal. Anil Parab from Shiv Sena (UBT) asked for a discussion, but deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ruled out the possibility saying there was no such precedent, after which the opposition staged a walk out.

Following Danve’s suspension, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray tendered an apology for his use of foul language. He also slammed the Mahayuti government for suspending him unilaterally, terming the decision as anti-democratic.

“I apologise to mothers and sisters in Maharashtra for the words used by Danve. But at the same time, we cannot ignore the anti-democratic style of working of the ruling alliance. They should have given an opportunity to Ambadas Danve to explain his version,” said Thackeray.

Recalling the occasion when a minister in state government had used abusive language for NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule outside the house, and no action was taken against him, Thackeray asked, “How can there be double standards with regards to insult of women?”

Danve responded to his suspension saying injustice was done to him and the government would pay a price for it. “Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, 150 MPs were suspended. Today, they have suspended the leader of opposition (in the legislative council), which is a constitutional post. I wanted to apologise for spoiling the decorum of the house, but there was no question of tendering a personal apology to anyone,” he said.

Mumbai
