Panvel civic body’s swanky new headquarters to open next year

PANVEL: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will unveil its new headquarters next year promising a blend of modernity and eco-consciousness. The administrative building christened as ‘Swarajya’, is situated on a five-acre plot in sector 16 of New Panvel and officials said 40% work of the building is completed. Navi Mumbai, India - May 4, 2024:Panvel civic body to get new swanky environment headquarters in next financial year at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The project spans over an area of 4,08,063 sqft and is being developed in two phases. With an estimated cost of ₹280 crore, the construction of ‘Swarajya’ involves a meticulous approach to both design and sustainability. Architect Hiten Sethi leads the project, aiming for the prestigious platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

Sanjay Katekar, the project manager of PMC, said, “Work on the third floor of the six-storey building is ongoing. Once built, PMC headquarters will have a main civic assembly hall for general body meetings with a capacity of 224 seats. There will also be a multipurpose meeting hall, two committee meeting halls, and an art gallery on the terrace.”

He also added that the building will have two entrance lobbies and a parking facility. Since there is a large gap between the two pillars, the new technology of grid slab, voided slab, and prestressed slab system is being used to install the slabs. The system is effective, cheaper, and has a lesser impact on the environment.

Municipal commissioner Dr Prashant Rasal inspected the ongoing work this week. “The building work is progressing at a satisfactory pace and should be completed by April 2025. I have issued instructions to the contractor to ensure speedy work without compromising on the quality,” said Rasal. “We have appointed an independent engineer to monitor the technicalities on a daily basis. To ensure the standard of quality is at its best, we get a regular third-party technical audit conducted by VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute).”

The civic body has made it mandatory for the contractor to procure steel and cement for the project only from internationally renowned companies reputed for supplying quality material. “The building will be a landmark for the region. It will be an example of contemporary architecture and a pride of Panvel residents,” said Rasal.