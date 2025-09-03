Part of dilapidated 4 storey collapses in Nalasopara, 40 families evacuated

MUMBAI: A portion of a building undergoing repairs in Nalasopara East collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. This incident created a stir in the surrounding area, as a recent collapse of the Ramabai Apartment in Virar East, less than 10km away, that killed 17 people, is still fresh in their memories. A total of 239 people from this building and the one adjacent to it were evacuated to spaces arranged by the VVCMC.

The four-storey Saba Apartments is a 20-year-old building that the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation declared dangerously dilapidated in May. However, the 40 families that it houses continued to reside here.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday. According to the Tulinj police, while repair work was taking place on one side of the building, the other side of it suddenly collapsed. As soon as the police were alerted, they rushed to the spot along with officers from the fire department to immediately evacuate the families living in the building. “The residents have been rescued. However, the operation is still on to see whether any other person needs to be rescued,” said a police officer.

As many as 125 people from the affected building and 114 from the adjacent residential building vacated the building with their belongings. Municipal officials said they have arranged space for them in the nearby madrasa and a hall.