Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Part of dilapidated 4 storey collapses in Nalasopara, 40 families evacuated

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 05:30 am IST

As many as 125 people from the affected building and 114 from the adjacent residential building were evacuated by the municipal corporation

MUMBAI: A portion of a building undergoing repairs in Nalasopara East collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. This incident created a stir in the surrounding area, as a recent collapse of the Ramabai Apartment in Virar East, less than 10km away, that killed 17 people, is still fresh in their memories.

A total of 239 people from this building and the one adjacent to it were evacuated to spaces arranged by the VVCMC.
A total of 239 people from this building and the one adjacent to it were evacuated to spaces arranged by the VVCMC.

The four-storey Saba Apartments is a 20-year-old building that the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation declared dangerously dilapidated in May. However, the 40 families that it houses continued to reside here.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday. According to the Tulinj police, while repair work was taking place on one side of the building, the other side of it suddenly collapsed. As soon as the police were alerted, they rushed to the spot along with officers from the fire department to immediately evacuate the families living in the building. “The residents have been rescued. However, the operation is still on to see whether any other person needs to be rescued,” said a police officer.

As many as 125 people from the affected building and 114 from the adjacent residential building vacated the building with their belongings. Municipal officials said they have arranged space for them in the nearby madrasa and a hall.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Part of dilapidated 4 storey collapses in Nalasopara, 40 families evacuated
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On