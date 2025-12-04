MUMBAI: A day after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the proposed axing of 1,700 trees in Nashik to build temporary accommodation for sadhus attending the Simhastha Kumbh in 2026-27, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has thrown his weight behind citizens protesting the move. Pawar backs citizens opposing tree felling for Kumbh

“We must all remember that only if the environment is preserved will the next generation be safe,” Pawar said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Pawar’s bold stand relates to the state’s decision to clear 300 acres in Tapovan, to build Sadhugram, a township to house thousands of seers, priests and religious leaders for the Kumbh Mela in October-November 2026.

It also comes amid friction between the ruling allies in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, during elections to local bodies across the state. While differences between deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis have been surfacing periodically, this is the first time Pawar, who is also the NCP chief, has publicly spoken up against Fadnavis.

Pawar’s remarks have forced Fadnavis to defend his government’s decision twice in two days. Stopping short of actually naming Pawar, he said on Wednesday, “I believe some people have turned environmentalists for political reasons, and I am not saying this to real environmentalists. I respect them.”

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had alleged that “politics was being played in the garb of saving trees”, adding that the government would not let anything hinder preparations for the kumbh.

The decision to cut such a large number of trees has upset Nashik’s citizens and environmentalists, who point out that Tapovan is the last remaining green lung in the city. Marathi actor Sayaji Shinde, who has greened hills in Western Maharashtra, has also opposed the plan.

“A solution must be found through dialogue regarding the tree-felling in Tapovan,” Pawar insisted in his post on X. “The stand taken by actor Sayaji Shinde is in the interest of the environment. Maintaining a balance between development and the environment is also a need of the times.”

Fadnavis, on the other hand, pointed out that the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year was hosted on 15,000 hectares of land, whereas Nashik has just 350 acres to spare.

Further bolstering the case to cut 1,700 trees, he said on Tuesday, “If we look at the Google map of 2015-16, there were no trees in that area (Tapovan). That year, the Nashik Municipal Corporation had suggested planting trees to stop encroachments, which was allowed under the 50-lakh tree plantation programme. Those trees have grown in 12 years and, now, people are asking why the authorities want to cut down such big trees.”

While attempting to calm rising tempers, Fadnavis said on Wednesday, “We will resolve the issue by hacking no trees or very few trees and saving most of them. All options are under consideration.” He also added, “I want to tell those who want to place hurdles in the way of the Kumbh Mela, I will not let this happen.”

Leaders from opposition parties too have come out against the proposed axing of trees at Tapovan. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Nashik, Rajabhau Waje, visited the site and demanded an alternative plan.