Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pillion rider dies after scooter crashes on Eastern Freeway’s railings

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 29, 2025 06:20 AM IST

MUMBAI: A pillion rider died and the rider was critically injured after their scooter crashed into highway railings. Two-wheelers are banned on the bridge.

MUMBAI: A pillion rider died, and the rider survived with serious injuries, after their two-wheeler rammed into the railings of the highway on Eastern Freeway on Thursday night.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The Sewri Police were informed about the accident late that night. The rider was on his way towards South Mumbai. “He took the bridge from Chembur and, near pole number 53, rammed it into the railings. Two-wheelers are banned on the bridge,” said a police officer. “We could not record their statements in detail but have prima facie learnt that they were headed to the Mohammad Ali Road to have some food around 12.30am,” the officer said.

The scooter belonged to the pillion rider, Norman Khan, 26, who was declared dead at the JJ Marg Hospital. Khan’s friend, Arbaaz Mohammad Ali Khan, 32, a resident of Swagat society on the LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West, was driving the scooter. He was also rushed to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment, his condition is critical, said the officer.

Initially an Accidental Death Report was registered but it was later converted to a First Information Report against Arbaaz under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (A) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public roads) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 184 (dangerous driving), 119 (duty to obey traffic signs) and 177 (general provision for punishment of offences) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Pillion rider dies after scooter crashes on Eastern Freeway’s railings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On