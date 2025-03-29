Pillion rider dies after scooter crashes on Eastern Freeway’s railings

MUMBAI: A pillion rider died, and the rider survived with serious injuries, after their two-wheeler rammed into the railings of the highway on Eastern Freeway on Thursday night. (Shutterstock)

The Sewri Police were informed about the accident late that night. The rider was on his way towards South Mumbai. “He took the bridge from Chembur and, near pole number 53, rammed it into the railings. Two-wheelers are banned on the bridge,” said a police officer. “We could not record their statements in detail but have prima facie learnt that they were headed to the Mohammad Ali Road to have some food around 12.30am,” the officer said.

The scooter belonged to the pillion rider, Norman Khan, 26, who was declared dead at the JJ Marg Hospital. Khan’s friend, Arbaaz Mohammad Ali Khan, 32, a resident of Swagat society on the LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West, was driving the scooter. He was also rushed to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment, his condition is critical, said the officer.

Initially an Accidental Death Report was registered but it was later converted to a First Information Report against Arbaaz under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (A) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public roads) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 184 (dangerous driving), 119 (duty to obey traffic signs) and 177 (general provision for punishment of offences) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.