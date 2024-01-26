 PM Modi to inaugurate partial stretch of Mumbai’s coastal road | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
PM Modi to inaugurate partial stretch of Mumbai's coastal road

PM Modi to inaugurate partial stretch of Mumbai’s coastal road

ByYogesh Naik
Jan 26, 2024 07:50 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a partial stretch of Mumbai's coastal road on February 9. The road will connect Bandra Worli Sea link to Marine Drive. The BJP is hurrying the inauguration before the Lok Sabha polls' code of conduct.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a partial stretch of Mumbai’s coastal road on February 9 during his visit to the city. The coastal road, connecting Bandra Worli Sea link to Marine Drive, is a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation project. The southbound stretch from Worli to Marine Drive will be inaugurated, with the bridge to Worli Bandra Sealink to be constructed later. Originally planned for a bhoomi poojan by Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP is now hurrying the inauguration before the Lok Sabha polls’ code of conduct.

HT Image
HT Image

The plan is to keep the arm open from 8am to 8pm, Monday through Friday, and to close on weekends to complete the rest of the work. BMC officials note that only a portion of interchanges will be operational initially, citing ongoing work. The toll, which was initially proposed at 85, was not approved by CM Eknath Shinde.

