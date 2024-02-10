 Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving

Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving

ByRaina Assainar
Feb 10, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Two youths in Navi Mumbai have been booked by the police for driving an SUV with fireworks on the roof. The incident occurred on January 29, but the police took action on February 7 after a video of the incident went viral. The two boys were identified as Nayan Nandkumar Patil and Vansh Mishra, and they have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Navi Mumbai

Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving
Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving

Following a video that went viral wherein a SUV on Palm Beach road was being driven along with bursting rocket fire works on the roof of the vehicle, the NRI Coastal police have booked two youths.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Even as the incident had happened on January 29, the police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case on February 7. The two boys identified as Nayan Nandkumar Patil (21) and Vansh Mishra (21), from Kopri village were booked by the police.

“In the video, the Fortuner car’s registration number was clearly visible which helped us to identify the ones who were in the vehicle,” police inspector (crime) Sanjay Chavan from NRI Coastal police station said. Patil was called for enquiry wherein he revealed that the duo was celebrating the birthday of their friend who too was in the vehicle, said police. “We booked only the two who were seen bursting the fire crackers. By doing so, they had put the life of others on risk and hence we registered a case against them,” senior police inspector Satish Kadam from NRI Coastal police station said. Police have not been able to record the statement of Mishra yeat. “Patil is a law student and we do not know much about Mishra. The birthday was of a friend of Mishra,” said police.

The duo were booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On