Navi Mumbai Police book two youths for bursting crackers from SUV while driving

Following a video that went viral wherein a SUV on Palm Beach road was being driven along with bursting rocket fire works on the roof of the vehicle, the NRI Coastal police have booked two youths.

Even as the incident had happened on January 29, the police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case on February 7. The two boys identified as Nayan Nandkumar Patil (21) and Vansh Mishra (21), from Kopri village were booked by the police.

“In the video, the Fortuner car’s registration number was clearly visible which helped us to identify the ones who were in the vehicle,” police inspector (crime) Sanjay Chavan from NRI Coastal police station said. Patil was called for enquiry wherein he revealed that the duo was celebrating the birthday of their friend who too was in the vehicle, said police. “We booked only the two who were seen bursting the fire crackers. By doing so, they had put the life of others on risk and hence we registered a case against them,” senior police inspector Satish Kadam from NRI Coastal police station said. Police have not been able to record the statement of Mishra yeat. “Patil is a law student and we do not know much about Mishra. The birthday was of a friend of Mishra,” said police.

The duo were booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.