Politics over loudspeaker in mosques is wrong, says union minister Athawale
NAGPUR: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday again sought to distance his party from the stand taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on use of loudspeakers in mosques, saying there shouldn’t be a bar on use of loudspeakers for azaan (call for prayers).
“It is wrong to do politics on loudspeakers in mosques. Muslims have been using it during ‘azaan’ for years and it should not be banned,” union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Athawale told reporters on Tuesday. The union minister’s comments come a day after the Maharashtra government declared that it intends to draft guidelines to restrict the use of loudspeakers in religious places.
Athawale is also chief of the Republican Party of India (A) which has been in alliance with the BJP for years.
Last week, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray amped up the pitch over use of loudspeakers in mosques when he told the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to pull down loudspeakers in mosques across the state. Raj Thackeray’s shrill demand echoes the Mumbai BJP’s request to the city police to prohibit use of loudspeakers for azaan.
Athawale said there should be harmony between Hindus and Muslims.
“Muslims are our people. They have not come from any foreign countries. Their (Muslims) roots are from Hindus as they converted to Islam,” Athawale said.
Asked about Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to the government, Athawale said his party was against such action.
He also asked Raj Thackeray not to misuse saffron as it is a symbol of peace. “The demand to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque was cruel,” he said, declaring that “his party will oppose the move” to remove loudspeakers from mosques and coud disturb harmony between the two communities in Maharashtra.
-
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
-
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
-
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
