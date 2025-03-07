The Ranveer Allahbadia incident where the YouTube influencer was briefly barred by the Supreme Court from hosting his podcast after police complaints and public outrage over his unpalatable comments, the content industry is worried about government censorship all over again. Although the Supreme Court has allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast and ensure decency, it has asked the government to regulate social media content but cautioned against censorship. Pre-release review of online music will hurt business

With Allahbadia’s remarks deemed obscene, it’s hard to say if the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, currently on the backburner, will be brought back by the government keen on greater scrutiny of all content. When first mooted in 2023, the draft bill was red-flagged for micro-managing content across media platforms including digital and for the criminal penalties it proposed. It had suggested pre-certification of content by a content evaluation committee with the power to override the established internal content monitoring processes. There were murmurs of a stricter second draft in 2024 which wasn’t put up for consultation.

Media experts said anxieties around the proposed bill persist. In the shadow of fear, a new report on the music industry released Wednesday by public policy think tank The Dialogue, said that any preview of music before being published online will adversely impact growth in the fledgling music industry. The study surveyed 1200 Indian music artists across languages on the possible impact of the impending broadcasting bill, the structural challenges facing the industry and the role of music as soft power globally.

82% of the musicians surveyed said any new compliance norms will limit creativity. 75% artists said any pre-release review of content will impede the operational process.

Pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali said submissions before release amount to inspection. “We are responsible citizens and I don’t see the point in submitting your art to a government agency and releasing it after their approval. No one should have that kind of control,” she said.

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi agreed. “Creativity is subjective. In a work of art, we cannot have 5-10 people decide what millions may or may not like. Such screening may not be in the best interest of the growth of the music industry.”

80% respondents said compliance cost of pre-release scrutiny of music streamed online will strain their budgets. This could also disrupt music output or delay music releases and make global collaborations more difficult. The report said the music industry requires a flexible, balanced framework that nurtures artistic innovation.

Kazim Rizvi, founder, The Dialogue, said they picked the music industry as most discussions on the proposed broadcasting bill remain centred around the OTT platforms or the influencer economy. “If the bill returns it will impact all forms of digital content -- music, storytelling, comedy, podcast. And music like all other content will have issues with pre-licensing,” Rizvi said.

Any new regulation may weigh down the music industry revenue projected to touch ₹3,700 crore by 2026. Digital platforms drive 87% of this revenue. But regulatory uncertainties and infrastructure gaps may thwart this growth, the report said.

Rizvi said the existing laws governing content are adequate. “What is needed is better enforcement and not a new regulation. Agreed that today content tends to go viral quickly but there are mechanisms and technical solutions available which can ensure that platforms comply when required to stop illegal content,” he said.

For Indian music’s global expansion, laws must be flexible. Besides, the industry needs investments in recording studios, structured training initiatives, and government-backed grants, the report said. To elevate India’s influence in global music, it recommends greater international collaborations, government-facilitated participation in music festivals, and improved infrastructure to promote music tourism. Dhvani Bhanushali said the infrastructure needs an upgrade for bigger concerts here and for a better audience experience.

Indian music has already gone global, said Nikhita Gandhi, adding that artistes from the west are keen to collaborate with Indian musicians as they find a ready audience in our huge population that consumes music.

Rizvi believes in the potential of using music as soft power by India. “Already we have artists like Hanumankind, the rapper from Kerala, whose music is being used by people making TikTok videos and Instagram Reels in the US. There’s Diljit Dosanjh as well as the folk singers from Jaipur and Udaipur streaming to the world. Music can be a very strong export commodity from India,” he said.