President Droupadi Murmu praises Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu commended the Maharashtra government on Wednesday for implementing various women-centric schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna. President Droupadi Murmu at Chaitya Bhoomi during her visit. (Yogesh Naik)

"These schemes will ensure financial participation and financial empowerment of women. They will not just empower women but the whole family and future generations too," Murmu said.

On the third day of her Maharashtra tour, the president visited Udgir in Latur district to inaugurate a Buddha Vihar and participate in a government function where certificates were distributed to beneficiaries of various women's schemes such as Ladki Bahin and Annapurna Yojana.

Murmu first inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar, which features a meditation hall with a capacity for 1,000 people and a 10.5-foot statue of Lord Buddha crafted in Thailand.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athavale, and Sports Minister and local MLA Sanjay Bansode attended the function. Following this, the president proceeded to the public function focused on government schemes.

In her address, Murmu praised the legacy of influential women who have contributed to Maharashtra's socio-political and cultural history, including Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Savitribai Phule, and poet Bahinabai Chaudhary.

"I am pleased to see that the Maharashtra government is implementing schemes like Ladki Bahin and Lakhpati Didi for women," she said. "Such initiatives will ensure financial participation and empowerment of women, benefiting not just them but their entire families and future generations."

The president highlighted women's superior management skills in running households with limited resources. "Women comprise around 50% of India's total population. If we ignore their participation, it will affect the nation's development speed. I urge women to come forward and contribute to the nation's progress," Murmu added.