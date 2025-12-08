Pune land deal probe on, none will be spared: CM

Nagpur: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the probe into the land deal in Pune involving deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth through his company Amadea Enterprises was headed in the right direction, and nobody found guilty would be spared. CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

“We have appointed a high-level committee. First information report has been filed, arrest has been done. The investigation needs to be done meticulously without leaving any loophole as such reports are subject to legal scrutiny,” Fadnavis said in reply to a query during a press conference held on the eve of the first day of the state legislature’s winter session in Nagpur from Monday.

The government has planned to introduce 18 bills during the winter session, he said.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism regarding delays in payment of ex-gratia to farmers affected by crop loss during the monsoon, the chief minister said that help had been extended to 92% of the 9 million affected farmers while only 600,000 farmers were yet to get the ex-gratia owing to anomalies in their bank details.

“We have already resolved KYC (know your customer) related issues for more than 600,000 farmers, and farmers have been given ₹10,000 per hectare, which is more than the norm,” he said.

He also justified the lack of any leader of opposition in both houses of the state legislature, saying the decisions had been made by the chairman of the legislative council and the speaker of the assembly, respectively.

During the winter session, the government is likely to be cornered by the opposition for delays in disbursement of relief to crop loss-affected farmers. More so because the central government last week informed the Lok Sabha that the state government had not sent any proposal for funds. The state government, however, alleged that the information given in the Lok Sabha was not true and a proposal had already been sent to the centre.

The state government had, in October, announced a ₹31,500-crore package for farmers hit by heavy rains.

The government is also likely to be cornered over the lack of leaders of opposition in both houses of the legislature, a first in three decades. The post in the lower house is vacant as none of the opposition parties account for at least 10% of the total strength of the house, according to the Mahayuti alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 seats, Congress has 16 while NCP (SP) has 10 seats in the assembly. In the upper house, the post has been vacant since Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve’s term as legislative council member ended two months ago.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde alleged that instead of focusing on issues in the interest of the public, the opposition was stressing only on the leader of opposition posts.

“They should know that the positions have to be earned and not demanded,” Shinde said.