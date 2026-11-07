Pune man arrested for chain snatching, linked to 10 cases: Police

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman who was walking on a road last week. Police also found his alleged involvement in 10 chain-snatching cases reported in Pune city and nearby areas. Police also seized a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle allegedly used in the crimes. (PTI)

According to the police at Parvati police station, the complainant’s mother was walking on a road last week when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached her at high speed. They stopped their motorcycle, snatched her gold jewellery and fled.

During the investigation, a police team examined CCTV footage from the area and used informers to identify the suspects.

The police identified the accused as Haider Salim Irani (30), a resident of Irani Galli near Tulja Bhavani temple in the Kadmakwasti area of Pune. His accomplice is also suspected to be involved in the crimes.

Police received information that Irani had returned to Pune and was planning to travel to Raipur by train. A team laid a trap on Thursday and arrested him when he arrived in the city. Further investigation revealed that he and his accomplice had allegedly committed the offence before fleeing to Bidar in Karnataka and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Police also seized a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle allegedly used in the crimes.

The investigation revealed the accused’s alleged involvement in 10 cases registered at Parvati, Sahakarnagar, Kalepadal, Warje, Yerawada and Indapur police stations in Pune district.

The police are investigating further to identify his accomplice and recover the stolen jewellery.