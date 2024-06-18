Railway board to ease signalling restrictions at CSMT to improve train punctuality

Mumbai: In order to improve the punctuality of trains and reduce delays and cancellations, the railway board on Monday agreed to ease the signalling restrictions levied at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after upgrading it to modern signalling system called electronic interlocking (EI) from the earlier route relay interlocking (RRI). Mumbai, India – June 03, 2024: Commuter crowds at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) due to Mumbai local train services were delayed on the Central Line due to a technical issue, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 03, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The purpose of introducing the system was to ensure the safe operations of trains, but it seems to have backfired as commuters have been struggling with their daily travel since June 3 (the day of upgradation) as trains are running late by an average of 15-20 minutes and an average of 15-25 services getting cancelled daily has added to their struggle.

By tweaking the EI software, the chief PRO for Central Railway Dr Swapnil Nila said, will considerably help CR authorities to improve the punctuality of trains and reduce delays and cancellations.

The delays are attributed to a railway board circular issued in 2021 by the signal and telecom directorate that mandated trains to travel an additional 250 metres before the following train can proceed. Previously, trains could move once the preceding train cleared just 70 metres from the crossover point. This took about 90 seconds per train service thus causing delays.

Since complaints started pouring in, the CR authorities sought approval from the railway board to address the issue of delays and cancellations. The EI system is a modern signalling system meant to enhance safety and efficiency in train operations by replacing traditional mechanical interlocking systems with computerised control.

The CR authorities have begun making changes in the software of the EI system which is situated at CSMT. The control room is the heart of the whole system that helps in operating the trains. There are nearly 1,200 train services out of the total 1,810 services, arriving and departing CSMT station every day.