MUMBAI: A blanket ban on Plaster of Paris (POP) idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival in August has worried the sculptors and sarvajanik (community) mandals that use this environmentally toxic material to fashion their often huge idols. Relax blanket ban on POP idols: Ganpati mandals to CM

The mandals say that 2,000 Ganesh sculptors and 12,000 sarvajanik (community) mandals were impacted by the BMC’s ban on immersing POP idols in natural water bodies during the Maghi Ganesh festival last week, following a Bombay high court directive. The BMC had offered artificial water bodies to the mandals but some of them refused.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) wants the state government to consider the upcoming Ganesh festival, resolve the dispute concerning POP idols and come out with a resolution for idol-makers by formulating a comprehensive policy that includes all stakeholders in the decision.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president, BSGSS, told HT, “We want the government to come out with a solution on POP idols, as we were denied permission to immerse idols in natural water bodies such as the sea and lakes during the Maghi Ganesh festival last week.”

Dahibavkar said that the HC had given directives to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2008 to form standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were eventually formulated in 2010 and amended on May 12, 2020. where relaxation in rules for POP idols was deemed necessary.

“The CM has assured us that the state will go to the Supreme Court,” said Dahibavkar. “We welcome this decision. But we want the present government to follow the amendments of May 2020 and continue with the relaxation. This ban has impacted big sculptors. Without taking their views into consideration, how can new SOPs be formed?”

Dahibavkar said that idol makers were in a dilemma, as clay idols, especially the tall sarvajanik ones, developed cracks within two days with natural materials on account of the effect of light and potholed roads.

“Also, is that much clay available for the whole of Maharashtra?” he asked. “Even if it is available, mandaps should be allowed to set up six months in advance, as it is a challenge to make clay idols that last. There are religious sentiments involved while making the idols and they cannot develop cracks. It should also be examined if it is financially feasible for them.” Citing this, Dahibavkar demanded a “sensitive view” from the government.

In their letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis dated February 15, BSGSS stated that “several critical questions” had arisen about “the future of Ganeshotsav”. “The failure to address these matters may result in confusion during future Ganeshotsavs, potentially leading to misunderstandings that could hinder national unity and the religious spirit of the festival,” said the letter.

The letter elaborated that for the past four years, the committee had complied with HC and CPCB directives regarding the use of POP idols. “Yet, despite this, the issue remains unresolved, primarily due to the lack of viable and accessible eco-friendly materials (such as clay, soil or similar alternatives) before the complete ban on POP idols,” it said.

Dahibavkar stated that the government needed to “immediately” create a comprehensive policy that gradually implemented guidelines to address both water pollution and the issue of POP Ganesh idols. “The concerns of POP idol worshippers must also be considered before enforcing an outright ban,” he said.

“Factors such as the economic impact of using POP versus shadu soil, the production costs, availability of shadu soil and eco-friendly alternatives, the reserves of shadu and the environmental effects need to be thoroughly evaluated,” said the letter. “The Varkarani community feels that imposing strict restrictions on Ganeshotsav at this stage would be unfair. Although water pollution during Ganeshotsav is undesirable, we must balance the long-term goal of environmental protection with respect for public faith and religious sentiments.”