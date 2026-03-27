Mumbai, In a major policy move, the Maharashtra government has decided to regularise for free the residential encroachments of up to 500 square feet existing till January 1, 2011 across the state, excluding Mumbai city and its suburban district, a minister said on Friday. Residential encroachments of upto 500 sqft to be regularised for free in Maharashtra except Mumbai

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, also made it clear in a statement that encroachments made on riverbeds, drains, grazing land, public roads, forests, cremation grounds, playgrounds and land reserved for schools or hospitals will not be regularised under any circumstances.

Such encroachments will be removed, and the affected families will be considered for alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana , he said.

About the policy, the minister said, "Up to 500 sq ft of residential encroachments will be regularised without any charge, while the remaining area will attract 10 per cent of the prevailing market value as occupancy price. The decision will apply across the state, except Mumbai and its suburban district," the minister said.

The regularised land will be allotted in joint ownership in the name of husband and wife under the 'Class-2 occupant' category, he said.

This initiative will cover both rural and urban areas, he said, adding that encroachments on a maximum 1,500 sq ft of land will be regularised in each case and a structure occupying any area above that will be removed.

Documents, such as voters' lists, electricity bills and property tax receipts prior to January 1, 2011 will be accepted along with the mandatory proof of residence for the past one year, Bawankule said.

If part of a house is used for commercial purposes, 25 per cent of the market value will be charged, he said.

The minister said committees headed by district collectors, sub-divisional officers and tehsildars will implement the scheme, and district-level and constituency-level committees will be formed for decision-making.

"No eligible family in the state should remain without shelter. By regularising encroachments till January 1, 2011, we have provided relief to the poor and needy families. This will bring stability to many families. A review will be conducted every three months," Bawankule said.

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