THANE: A bus driver in Badlapur has been arrested for molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of three other students. This is the second such molestation case in Badlapur involving a school transport driver in the past month. Following the incidents, the police have called for a meeting on Saturday with all the school principals in the area, to ensure strict compliance with student transport safety rules. School bus driver held for molesting 12-year-old girl in Badlapur

According to the police, the incident happened while the girl was returning home from school. The Class 6 student was allegedly called by the driver around 11:30 am and inappropriately touched in the presence of other students. The girl immediately raised an alarm, managed to escape, and, along with other students, alerted passersby and even her parents, who then informed the police.

The bus driver was then within the hour and he has been remanded to police custody for further investigation. The police added that the school bus, which is privately owned and operated, lacked the mandatory safety measures such as CCTV cameras and a female attendant.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.

The incident comes after widespread protests in Badlapur in August 2024 after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted inside a private school by a school staff member. The accused was then arrested and was killed in an alleged encounter later in Mumbra while being taken to jail.

More recently, on January 22, a four-year-old primary schoolgirl was allegedly molested by a school van driver. The accused in that case was arrested and his vehicle was seized. He was fined ₹24,000 and his license was suspended before he was sent to judicial custody.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4) Sachin Gore said that after the incident they have called an audit meeting with school principals to review compliance with safety norms for student transport. “Permissions, licences, and mandatory documents of vehicles, drivers, and staff will be thoroughly checked,” Gore said.