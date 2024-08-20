Security guard booked for assaulting 15-year-old boy at Dongri Children’s Home

MUMBAI: The police have booked a security guard at the Dongri Children’s Home for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy with a fibre pipe. HT Image

Doctors at the remand home noticed injuries on the boy’s back during a routine checkup and informed the authorities. The minor was initially reluctant to reveal who had assaulted him but eventually pointed to Suresh Jadhav, 30, after being assured of safety.

Jadhav allegedly assaulted the boy with a fibre pipe after he refused to change his clothes while being admitted to the children’s home. Later, during a routine medical checkup, doctors noticed he had rashes and swelling on his back. The boy was then taken to JJ Hospital, where it was confirmed that the injuries were caused by an assault.

“When he was questioned initially, he avoided naming the person. However, later, he told us that a security guard at the children’s home assaulted him. The security guards during the time of the incident were called and made to stand before the teen, and he was asked to identify the person who assaulted him. He pointed at Suresh Jadhav,” said a police officer.

After a case was lodged by Rahul Kantekar, the superintendent of the children’s home, the police registered a case against Jadhav under sections 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 118 (1) (causing grievous hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 75 (cruelty against children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, added the police officer.