Security stepped up for ministers after Maratha reservation protests turn violent

Mumbai: Security has been stepped up for ministers and around properties owned by them after violent protests erupted in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts of Maharashtra as protesting Maratha community members demanding resevation set houses and offices of MLAs on fire. The bungalows of two sitting NCP MLAs, Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar faction) were set on fire in Beed district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed police officers to strengthen security for NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and dhangar leader Prakash Shendge. The Mumbai Education Trust at Bandra East, which is owned by Bhujbal, has also been given additional security cover fearing a backlash from Maratha protestors.

Security cover has been strengthened for the chief minister himself as well as for deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Protesters had targetted offices affiliated to the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction.

Shinde held a meeting late Monday night to review the security situation, and accordingly, Mumbai police was directed to step up vigil around the secretariat as also in Malabar Hill area where ministers reside. Police fear protests for the Maratha reservation could spread across Mumbai.

Protests by the Maratha community, demading reservation in the OBC category, took a violent turn on Monday after protesters set the houses and offices of MLAs on fire in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts. The violence continued till late evening even after chief minister Shinde announced interim steps for reservation and appealed to the community not to resort to violence.

The bungalows of two sitting NCP MLAs, Prakash Solanke (Ajit Pawar faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar (Sharad Pawar faction) were set on fire in Beed district.

Sources in state police said that tension might escalate in the state in the next few days and it will take a week to defuse the crisis.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, while refusing to talk to the government until there is a firm decision on blanket reservation to all Marathas, also warned the protestors that he would have to reconsider his agitation if the violence continued. “I will observe the situation and announce my decision by Tuesday evening,” he told them.

Shinde, who held a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on reservation on Monday, appealed to Jarange-Patil and the protesters not to resort to violence. He also announced several steps, including immediate distribution of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in Marathwada region, provided they had Nizam-era certificates.

