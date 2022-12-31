Sheezan Khan remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Saturday remanded actor Sheezan Khan, 28, arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tunisha Sharma, in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Waliv police had requested for an extended custody of five days, claiming that they needed to further interrogate Khan, but the court rejected the prayer and remanded him in judicial custody.

Khan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, urged the court to direct the police that his hair should not be cut while in prison and that he should be allowed home food, and visits by his mother and sisters. The court accepted the requests and allowed the actor to get home food.

Meanwhile, of the 45 people, who were present on the set on the fateful day, the police have recorded statements of around 22. Besides, they have also recorded statements of Tunisha’s mother Vanita, uncle Pawan, who had alleged that Khan’s mother and sisters had forced her to wear a hijab and learn Urdu.

On Friday, the police had sought custody to probe these claims and, on that ground, got Khan’s one more day custody.

“We will call Khan’s mother and sisters to record their statements,” Kailas Barve, senior police inspector, said.

The police examined Khan’s phone and found that he and Tunisha had exchanged romantic chats in the beginning of their relationship, but he had started ignoring her messages since their break up in November, which he had initiated.

The police officers claimed that they have found evidence that Khan was responsible for abetting the young actress’ suicide even though he had been reluctant to reveal the contents of the conversation that he had with the actress in their green room 15 minutes before she allegedly hanged herself in the afternoon of December 24 on the sets of their television serial.

The police had told the court that they learnt that after the fight with Tunisha, Khan had exited the room to give his shot. The CCTV recordings of the set showed that Tunisha had followed him to the gate of the set and then returned to her room. She was later found hanging in the bathroom.