Shinde rebukes party MLA for criticising police

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Sunday publicly admonished party MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for criticising the state police and asked him to respect the ‘men in uniform’. Eknath Shinde was accompanied by union minister of state and Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav (left) and Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (right).

“MLA Sanjay Gaikwad works hard for the constituency but sometimes get carried away by his emotions,” Shinde said while addressing a rally in Buldhana, Gaikwad’s home turf. “He made a statement against the state police force and questioned their efficiency. But it’s wrong to blame the entire police force for the fault of some people.”

Shinde’s statement came a day after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the police department, expressed displeasure over the MLA’s remarks.

Gaikwad, legislator from the Buldhana assembly constituency, sparked controversy on Friday by describing the Maharashtra police as the “most inefficient” in the world. Addressing reporters during a press conference, he said the police was corrupt, underreported seizure of cash and valuables and were only interested in collecting hafta (ransom).

Given the ongoing tussle within the Mahayuti government between Shinde and Fadnavis, Gaikwad’s statements raised eyebrows in political circles. On Saturday, the chief minister expressed his displeasure over the statements, while speaking to reporters in Pune, and asked Shinde to issue a strict warning to him.

The Buldhana city police subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) against Gaikwad under sections 296 (obscene song/ act) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We have booked the MLA for defaming the police,” a police officer from Buldhana told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.

On Sunday morning, Gaikwad tendered an apology before reporters. “What I said was based on my personal experience about some officials. But if it has hurt feelings, I apologise for the same,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Shinde acknowledged the apology. While addressing a rally celebrating the Sena’s victory in the assembly poll last November, he advised the MLA, who was also seated on the dais, “Our police force is very efficient. Gaikwad should follow discipline and respect the men in uniform.”

Shinde referred to his mentor Anand Dighe, saying the latter had taught Shiv Sainiks to respect men in uniform and resolve their problems, including by securing school admissions for their children. The deputy chief minister then advised Gaikwad to approach either him or Fadnavis in case he had any complaint against police officials. He also lauded the hard work and sacrifice of the police force, saying they worked during all festivals so that people could celebrate them without fear.

The deputy chief minister also took the opportunity to underline his contribution to Buldhana’s development.

“When I was chief minister, I approved development work worth around ₹1,100 crore for Buldhana district. Due to this, in last two and half years, the irrigated area has increased from 103 hectares to 650 hectares,” Shinde said. Once all irrigation projects are completed, the district would have 100% irrigation coverage, he claimed.