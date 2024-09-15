Shinde uses inclusivity card, says minority women also availing Ladki Bahin scheme

MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that his party does not discriminate on caste and community basis, and this is why women from minority communities are getting equal benefit from Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (MMLBY) scheme. Addressing public meetings in Paranda and Dharashiv, ahead of the assembly elections, he stressed that ‘inclusivity’ is a highpoint of the government as well as his party. “We do not discriminate among people. Women from minority communities, including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, are benefiting from the Ladki Bahin scheme”. HT Image

Shinde adopted a more aggressive pro-Hindutva stance following the Shiv Sena split. However, on Saturday, he opted for a softer approach as he addressed one public meeting after another. He specifically focused on portraying his government as a government for all, saying that they have launched direct benefit transfer schemes for all segments of society, ranging from newborn girls and women to senior citizens, farmers, and housemaids.

“Our government does not speak in terms of ‘us’ versus ‘them’. While the opposition raises issues regarding Muslims, they themselves did not field a single candidate from the minority community (in the Lok Sabha elections),” he said.

Taking another potshot at the opposition, he went on to say that their criticism of the state’s welfare schemes stems from jealousy over the positive response to the Ladki Bahin scheme. “We have addressed such criticisms with tangible work and performance. Now the people will respond to the opposition in the upcoming assembly elections.”

The chief minister also praised the central government’s decision to provide relief to the onion farmers by reducing export duty and raising import duties on edible oil to support soybean producers, asserting that these measures will boost farmers’ incomes.

Maratha activists protest during Shinde’s visit

Local Maratha activists protested at the public meeting addressed by the chief minister in Dharashiv, chanting slogans for Maratha reservation. The activists demanded that the state government should expedite the issuance of Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community based on old records.

In response, Shinde reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the Maratha community, noting that a 10% reservation has been granted and a committee has been appointed to oversee the distribution of Kunbi certificates. “The distribution of Kunbi certificates is still going on.”

When asked about a special legislative session on the Maratha reservation issue, he responded that his government had already convened a special session and passed the necessary legislation.