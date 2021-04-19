Shiv Sena demands two-day Parliament session to discuss Covid situation

Terming the Covid-19 scenario in the country a “war-like situation”, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut demanded a two-day special session of the Parliament to discuss measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and plan oxygen and drug supply. Raut said that with the death toll mounting, if the spread of Covid-19 is not controlled the country, it would head towards anarchy.

The Sena’s chief spokesperson, in a response to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that there is no need for a lockdown in a hurry, said that Shah should announce measures to help bring the situation under control.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that the Covid-19 situation in the country is “serious” and “worrisome”. He added that a special session will help representatives from various states put forward the issues their states are facing.

“The situation in the entire country is worrisome. Looking at the number of cases from many states, it is a war-like situation. Now the hiding of figures has ended in many states because there has been an explosion [of cases]. Patients are out on the streets, funeral pyres are burning everywhere, and there is no space left in burial grounds. If this continues and we are unable to control the spread, then there will be anarchy in the country. A special session of the Parliament should be convened immediately on the Covid-19 situation. Like earlier, we can follow social distancing during the session. The situation is serious,” Raut said.

Last week, Shah had dismissed the need for a lockdown . He had said that the situation didn’t warrant a lockdown in a hurry. The Sena parliamentarian, in a response, demanded an announcement of measures to control the spike in absence of a lockdown.

“If he [Amit Shah] thinks that there shouldn’t be a hasty decision on lockdown then he must announce measures to control the situation [as] people are dying, people are not getting hospital beds, are without oxygen supply, Raut said.