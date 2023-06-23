CM’s family involved in Covid centre scam, says Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that the family members of the chief minister were involved in the Covid centre scam in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. He demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inquire into Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Mumbai, May 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut addresses media after the verdict of Supreme Court over Maharashtra politics crisis, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The development came after the ED raided the houses of Thackeray faction party secretary and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar respectively, on Wednesday.

“Everybody knows who was controlling the Covid centres in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations. Those sitting on ‘Varsha’ (official residence of CM) were involved in it. Family members of CM Shinde were taking 40% commission on various purchases related to Covid centres. They had withdrawn crores of rupees by submitting fake bills from suppliers. They submitted the fake bills for oxygen purchase amounting to around ₹6 crore,” alleged MP Raut.

Raut added that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is using the law enforcement agency to put pressure on the opposition parties, however, they are not taking any action on the leaders from the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mumbai guardian minister and leader of the Shinde group Deepak Kesarkar dared Raut to submit proofs. “If Sanjay Raut has any proof of a scam, he should submit them with a complaint. TMC and KDMC set up Covid centres in record time and a company related to Raut was involved in corruption in every purchase,” said Kesarkar.