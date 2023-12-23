close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena (UBT) demands 23 LS seats in seat-sharing

Shiv Sena (UBT) demands 23 LS seats in seat-sharing

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announces that his party will contest 23 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, but Congress denies any preliminary seat-sharing talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party will contest 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, but the ally Congress said even preliminary seat-sharing talks had not yet started between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

HT Image
HT Image

Talking to the media, Raut said he, along with Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, held talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC general secretary KC Venugopal before the meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA in the national capital earlier this week.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We will contest 23 seats because we have always been contesting the same number of seats,” Raut said.

In 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena was part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is now part of the MVA which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Raut did not say anything about the number of seats the Congress and NCP will contest.

“Seat-sharing has almost been decided. Talks will take place in Delhi because there is no single (Congress) leader in Maharashtra to take decisions and if there are leaders they do not have the authority to take decisions,” he added.

But speaking elsewhere, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said seat-sharing between the three MVA allies will be finalised in Delhi.

“Preliminary talks have not even begun. A final decision will be taken by the central leadership,” he said when asked about Raut’s statements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out