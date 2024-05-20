Slow pace dogs Mumbai polling, Uddhav cries foul, Fadnavis asks EC to intervene

The final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra was marred by low voter turnout in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with complaints of missing names, lack of basic facilities, and slow pace of voting. The 13 constituencies that went to the polls on Monday recorded a turnout of 48.66% by 5pm, with the tribal constituency of Dindori seeing the highest at 57.06% and Kalyan the lowest at 41.70%. In Mumbai, the poll percentage stood at 47.52%. Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav takes stock of polling from his control room at Horniman Circle. HT Photo

Despite the low turnout, officials from the state branch of the Election Commission expect the overall turnout in Mumbai to surpass the 55.38% recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, constituencies in Mumbai and Thane received numerous complaints about missing names, slow voting, lack of basic amenities at polling booths, and discrepancies in the implementation of rules.

Voters in Kalyan and Thane complained of a significant number of missing names, attributed to the negligent deletion process by election authorities. The presence of repeated and deceased voter names also contributed to the drop in overall voting percentage in these areas.

Parag Chavan, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator from Parel, said, "At the polling booths in MD college, Veterinary College in Parel, there were no basic amenities like fans, drinking water and wheelchair. When asked contractor who had shouldered the responsibility, he was evasive. Many voters returned home without voting."

At St Paul School polling booths, voters were not allowed to enter the premises with mobile phones, leading to crowding outside as voters had their relatives stand with mobiles to take turns voting. "Many left without voting, while others had to go back to keep their belongings and mobiles home. On other polling stations, mobiles were allowed after switching them off," said an unnamed voter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the slow pace of voting in Mumbai, alleging that ECI officials were delaying voting in areas where his party traditionally receives more votes. He appealed to voters to ensure they cast their ballots and report the names of ECI staff delaying voting, promising action against them.

Former minister Aditya Thackeray, in a video released on X, requested the Election Commission to provide basic amenities at polling stations. "The voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths is owing to the lack of fasciitis like drinking water, fans and waiting areas. There was confusion among the voters whether the watches and mobile phones are allowed inside the booths. This has caused a hardship to the voters. I would request the EC to look into it urgently and help voters to vote without any hassle," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have requested the EC to look into the complaints of the poor turnout in Mumbai. I have requested Mumbai and Mumbai suburban collectors to ensure that the voters do not face any hardship." Naresh Mhaske, the Shiv Sena candidate in Thane led by CM Shinde, also appealed to the ECI to increase voting time due to the slow pace in some constituencies.

The ten constituencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed comparatively lower voting in the fifth and final phase on Monday, with six Mumbai constituencies seeing neck-and-neck fights between ruling and opposition alliances, while the ruling alliance has an edge in the remaining four seats in the MMR.

Muslim-dominated areas like Byculla reported poor turnout compared to other Assembly segments in South Mumbai, while plush areas like Malabar Hill and Gujarati-Rajasthani dominated areas such as Charkop, Borivali, Mulund, and Ghatkopar witnessed higher voting turnouts.

Several high-profile contests are taking place in Mumbai, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal facing Congress's Bhushan Patil in the BJP-favourable Mumbai North constituency, and sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant pitted against CM Eknath Shinde's candidate Yamini Jadhav in South Mumbai.