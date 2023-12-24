Soon, Vande Bharat to operate on Mumbai-Jalna route

MUMBAI: A new Vande Bharat train is likely to operate between Mumbai to Jalna if the proposal from Central Railway (CR) gets approval from the Railway Board. This proposed train will be the fourth one from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). HT Image

According to the proposal, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, states that this Vande Bharat train will run six days a week covering a distance of 434 km.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

However, the proposed train’s timetable might have an impact on the timings of 19 other trains including locals. “After the introduction of the CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat train, the timings of other trains will be affected,” states the letter.

It is anticipated to impact the schedules of 13 long-distance trains and six local services. Sources said that local trains to Kasara, Badlapur, Asangaon, and Titwala will be affected by three to five minutes though no official decision has been made yet.

This Vande Bharat has been proposed to run on the 6th line on the Kalyan-Vidyavihar route. As far as other long-distance trains are concerned, Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat, and 12202 Kochuveli-LTT Garib Rath Express are some of the trains that could be affected by this proposed Vande Bharat train.

A letter from CR to the Railway Board suggests adjustments to accommodate the new express, potentially causing delays to these trains; no official decision has been taken. Sources said that they are working out the dates to start this proposed train, which is likely to start by January.

The proposed maiden Vande Bharat train will halt at Thane, Nasik, Manmad, and Aurangabad stations in both directions. The proposed schedule indicates a swift 6-hour and 50-minute journey from Jalna to CSMT, departing at 5.05 am and arriving at 11.55 am. The return journey from CSMT to Jalna is scheduled to depart at 1.10 pm, reaching Jalna at 8.30 pm taking 7 hours and 20 mins.

The significance of this new express lies in its potential to address the long-standing demand for improved train connectivity between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai. Track testing on the Jalna-Manmad section is underway, and the train may boast an average speed of 130 kmph while the entire route will have an average speed of 59-64 kmph.