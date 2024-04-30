State Cong leaders pacify Khan

Mumbai: A team of four senior state Congress leaders on Monday met Arif Naseem Khan, the party’s disgruntled working president who resigned as star campaigner last week over the absence of Muslims among Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Lok Sabha poll nominees in the state. The leaders pacified Khan and conveyed his concerns to the central leadership, which is expected to get in touch him soon and assure him due representation in future. HT Image

Khan had been demanding candidacy from the Mumbai North Central seat, which has a heavy concentration of Muslims and Hindi speakers. He resigned as star campaigner and member of the campaign committee on Friday, a day after the Congress nominated Varsha Gaikwad from the seat, saying the absence of Muslims among poll candidates had sent a wrong message to the community.

On Monday, senior party leaders including Congress working committee member and MP Chandrakant Handore, former state minister Suresh Shetty, and former Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap met with Khan and assured him of conveying his sentiments to the party leadership.

“This was the second meeting with Khan in the last two days. We have pacified him and spoken to the central leadership. His stand has been taken very seriously as he is a senior party leader and working president. A senior party leader from Delhi is expected to speak to him soon,” said one of the four leaders, hoping that Khan would withdraw his resignation soon.

During the meeting, Khan reportedly urged the leaders to shift Gaikwad to Mumbai North and field him from the Mumbai North Central seat.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports that Shiv Sena (UBT) had opposed the candidature of Khan as he was a Muslim, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that they were not opposed to Khan and Congress would have to take a call on his candidacy.