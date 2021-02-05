Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests two more for drug connection
As part of its continuous investigation into the drug angle of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday night arrested two more persons, British national Karan Sejnani and celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that the two were arrested in connection with the case. The number of arrests made by the agency in the case has now gone up to 33.
NCB had earlier arrested Sejnani and Furniturewala, former assistant of a Bollywood actress, on January 9 in a separate case after the agency raided their residences in Khar and Bandra, respectively, and seized around 200 kilograms of imported strains of marijuana.
Also Read | Sushant Singh’s friend to be produced before court today
NCB claimed that Furniturewala was in touch with alleged drug supplier Anuj Keshwani who was arrested on September 6 last year in connection with the death of Rajput. The agency had raided Keshwani’s house in Khar and had seized 590gm hashish, 0.64gm LSD sheets, 304gm marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and ₹1.85 lakh in cash and some foreign currency.
Sejnani was allegedly supplying imported strains of marijuana to Furniturewala and Keshwani, said NCB officials.
Sejnani was arrested following a specific input, after NCB officers seized around 340 grams of marijuana from three parcels during raids at the office of a courier company in Bandra. After arresting Sejnani and seizing drugs from his residence, the agency also raided Furniturewala’s home and seized 5kg of marijuana.
During Sejnani’s interrogation, the agency found a connection to Sameer Khan, the son in-law of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a drug case and arrested him. The agency allegedly found Khan’s bank account transactions in which ₹20,000 was exchanged between Khan and Sejnani through Google Pay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests two more for drug connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body reserves 20,000 Covid vaccination shots for round two
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 157km of roads to be repaired in 2021-22, down from 289km last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: 65 spots picked for food hubs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nana Patole resigns as Maharashtra speaker, to be state Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government authorities should be secular with work: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: One city, one body must for growth, revenue?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most travellers prefer travelling to familiar spots in 2021, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconstituted parking authority makes a comeback in Mumbai civic body budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai court rejects claim over Dawood Ibrahim’s benami property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body explore new sources of income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Nirav Modi’s sister, brother-in-law move court to dismiss NBWs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Delay in first-year law admissions after errors in seat allotment list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: WR to install recording system to monitor local train crew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60,000 kids in Mumbai still don’t have access to online learning: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox