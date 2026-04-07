Technical glitches delay MBA CET exam by 20 minutes

MUMBAI: The first day of the MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test (CET) on Sunday was marred by technical glitches at a few centres in Mumbai and Wardha, leading to delays and anxious moments for candidates, particularly in the morning session. Tv glitch screen bg. Digital noise effect vhs background. Static pixel error video overlay. Abstract tape rewind hologram with destruction grain and scratch line. Green, blue and red graphic pattern

At a centre in Matunga, students had to wait for nearly 20 to 25 minutes as the exam started late due to technical issues. Candidates, many of whom are in their final year of graduation or are working professionals, said the delay added to their stress as they had planned their schedules around the examination.

Similar delays of around 15 to 20 minutes were reported at some centres in Wardha. However, no such issues were reported in the later sessions of the day.

The CET Cell clarified that despite the delayed start at some centres, no candidate suffered any academic loss as the exam duration was counted only after the test began, ensuring that all candidates received the full allotted time.

The MBA/MMS CET is scheduled from April 6 to April 8 in multiple sessions, and this year candidates have been given two opportunities to appear for the exam to improve their scores.

The computer-based examination relies on stable electricity and internet connectivity, and officials said minor technical issues at the start of sessions are sometimes reported but are usually resolved quickly.

On the first day, 52,612 students were scheduled to appear across the state, of whom 47,079 appeared, recording an attendance of 89.48%. In the morning session, 23,101 out of 26,076 students appeared, while 23,978 out of 26,536 students attended the afternoon session. Around 5,533 students remained absent. The examination was conducted at 179 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

A total of 132,838 students have registered for the MBA/MMS CET this year.