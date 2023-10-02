Teen held for running over CISF constable near airport

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running over a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at the departure gate of the airport. The constable, Rahul Sharma, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Hriday Kawar, a resident of Vile Parle. Four of his friends were aboard the car at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4am when assistant constable Ramesh Kumar, head constable Ziawur Rehman and constable Rahul Sharma were stationed on nakabandi duty at the departure gate of the airport.

Sharma was flagging suspicious vehicles to stop, Kumar said in his complaint, adding, “While on duty in the early hours of Sunday, a BMW car sped towards us. It first ran into the plastic barricades and then bumped into constable Sharma, who fell and severely hurt his head.”

When his colleagues went to check on Sharma, they saw he was bleeding from his head and mouth, the complainant told the police, adding that they tried to call him out and even attempted to get him up from the ground. “However, there was no response from him,” Kumar said.

The officials then called for assistance for Sharma and turned to Kawar. “All the other passengers in the car were 18-year-old men. The control room sent a car with other security personnel to help. They took Sharma to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East, where he was admitted to the ICU,” an officer from Sahar police station said.

The teenager has been booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We will add section 304A (causing death by negligence) to the FIR retroactively as the CISF constable has died,” the officer said.

A doctor from Sevenhills Hospital said Sharma was taken up for neurosurgery and was kept under 48 hours of observation. “Post the surgery, he was under observation when he got a cardiac arrest. We tried to revive him, but he was declared dead around 11.30am on Monday, “ the doctor said.

