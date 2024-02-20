Thane police bust drugs ring, eight arrested

Thane: The anti-narcotic cell of Thane Police has busted a drug ring, supplying the MD powder and Charas, and arrested eight accused in various places of the city on various dates, said officials from ANC of Thane police. HT Image

The arrested accused have been identified as Jayesh Kambali, 25, and Vignesh Shirke, 28, both resided in Thane and were arrested on December 12 seized 98 gram MD powders, and a case was lodged at Thane Nagar police against them under various sections of NDPS Act.

Police said during the interrogation, they learned that the supplier’s names are Ahmad Mohmmad Shafi, 41, and Shabbir Abdul Shaikh, 44, both resided in Kurla and were arrested from the Chinchoti area in Virar on January 5. Police seized 26 grams of MD powder and 4.8 kilograms of Charas from their possession. Thereafter police during further interrogation, revealed the name of the supplier Mohammad Raees, and arrested him on January 18 again one name zoomed out Mohammad Aamir Khan who supplied an MD powder, and arrested from Kurla on January 29.

Police sources said that Aamir revealed the name of his friend Manoj Patil, who is a key accused who supplying MD powders. Upon questioning, Patil was released on bail in the NDPS matter from Lajpor jail in Gujrat in the year 2023 later he fled from Gujrat and he did not return to the Jail. Despite evading arrest, Patil had used the internet to call others and constantly change his location.

The investigation officer said that they were working on technical intelligence and arrested Patil from Khalapur in Raigad on February 10. During interrogation, Patil reveals his accomplice’s name, Dinesh Mahatre, and is arrested from Raigad on February 10. Upon interrogation with Patil and Mahatre, they revealed that they along with Aamir together booked a rented farmhouse in Raigad from June 2023 to November 2023. Patil and Mahatre processed an MD powder and sold it to market through Aamir. Later, they rented a godown and processed the MD powder article. Based on a tip-off, police seized ₹21 lakh of instruments that help to process MD Powder and chemicals and another instrument of ₹59,000 from the godown.

Police said the total seized of MD powder was ₹55 lakh and the processing instrument of ₹27 lakh including vehicles.

Sanjay Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, ANC of Thane Police said, “Patil and Mahatre were produced in court and one-day police custody was granted by police. We are carrying out further investigation.”