Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Three arrested for running Ponzi scheme, duping investors of 25 crore, assaulting clients

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 26, 2025 06:56 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police arrested three men for a ₹25 crore Ponzi scheme, threatening clients and failing to return investments.

MUMBAI: The property cell of the crime branch has arrested three men for a Ponzi scheme in which several investors were duped of around 25 crore. The accused also allegedly threatened and assaulted their clients, said the police.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused were identified as Ankit Jain, Hetul Ranka and Omkar Singh. Jain and Ranka are childhood friends with a masters in business administration (MBA). Together they began AJ Enterprises, a firm with an office in Goregaon which supplies computer accessories and other stationery. According to the police, the accused told their customers that they will soon be launching a factory to manufacture A4 size paper and began offering part ownership of the new franchise to clients in exchange for deposits.

The police said the accused also promised clients that they had another investment business which was offering 18% monthly returns. They even hired agents to convince prospective clients that they would make a 10%-15% interest on their investments, and promised the agents a commission fee, said police inspector Mangesh Desai of the property cell.

So far the police crime branch has recorded 200 people who bought into their lies, some even selling their property, gold ornaments, and taking loans.The police have recorded the victims’ statements and as of now the fraud adds up to around 25 crore.

The incident came to light after the accused were short on money and stopped paying interest to their clients and refused to return the original amount. When clients protested the accused threatened them, beat them, and filmed the assault in a dark room in their office, said the police.

The police heard of the crime through their sources last week, conducted a preliminary investigation and then registered a case against Jain, Ranka and Singh and arrested them. The police added that Jain and Ranka have cases against them for previous crimes with a similar modus operandi.

The three were produced before the court and their police custody was extended till June 30. The police have also booked Jain’s father Deepak Jain but he has not been arrested yet.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Three arrested for running Ponzi scheme, duping investors of 25 crore, assaulting clients
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On