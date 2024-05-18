Three FIRs registered, as trees chopped, poisoned in Powai market

MUMBAI: The Powai police registered three cases against unknown individuals for allegedly chopping, cutting, and even poisoning trees. The police suspect the involvement of an advertising company in these incidents and have registered the cases based on complaints from civic officials. Mumbai, India - May 17, 2024: Several trees in Powai area were either trimmed, chopped or chemicals was poured by making holes in them. The Powai police has registered three First Information Report after BMC S ward gave a complaint. Prima facie 4 coconut trees have been chopped. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the police, the First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered following a complaint by Akshada Mhatre, an official working with the gardens department of the BMC’s S ward. They received a complaint from an individual identified as Ramakhant Khare stating that near Prasad Hotel in Powai, four coconut trees were cut by unknown individuals without permission.

“We received the application in January; however, neither we nor the civic body officials could locate the trees. When Khare showed us photos, we were able to identify them. Some construction has been done at the same place by the Prasad Hotel; however, we are not certain who cut the trees,” said the police officer.

For the second FIR, a complaint was received from Shabbir Shaikh, who informed both the civic body and the police that two coconut trees were chopped down and one coconut tree was damaged in the Peru Bagh area of Powai

“Shaikh also submitted some photos to the agencies where tree trunks were visible, with the upper parts chopped. Therefore, a case has been registered by us,” said the police officer. “In the third FIR, the complaint was received from Sanjay Mukhydal that on Jain Mandir Road, Powai, two drumstick trees were chopped, and in Paradise Society, Powai, a coconut tree was poisoned.”

“The officials confirmed that the details mentioned and the photos submitted by the complainant were accurate. Holes were indeed found in the trees, and it appeared that they had been poisoned,” said the police officer. “After conducting an inquiry by the civic body and subsequently by us, we have registered cases against unknown individuals under various sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.”