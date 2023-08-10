Tribal protest march demands justice for Irshalwadi victims

NAVI MUMBAI: Hundreds of tribals from Raigad district, including the victims of the recent Irshalwadi landslide, undertook a long march from Irshalwadi to CBD Belapur on Wednesday. The tribals demanded measures to ensure the accident is not repeated, the victims are rehabilitated and compensated and that action is taken against those who negligence caused the huge loss of life. Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 9, 2023:Tribal people affected from landslide in Irshalwadi and Tribal (Adivasi) community residing in Raigad district take part in long march from Irshalwadi Raigad to Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, over speedy rehabilitation of survivors and other various pending issues on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples at CBD in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The march was organized on the occasion of international tribal day when the tribals usually take out celebratory rallies with music and dance. This time the Adivasi Adhikar Sangharsh Samiti of Raigad district decided on the protest march instead.

The protestors demanded action against Khalapur forest and other officials alleging negligence, rehabilitation of landslide prone hamlets in Raigad and early relief, compensation and jobs for the Irshalwadi landslide victims. A memorandum was submitted at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Said Santosh Thakur, advisory member of the Samiti, “After the initial hype all is forgotten after incidents like that happened at Irshalwadi. We wanted to bring it back in focus so that it is not repeated and concrete measures are taken by the government and hence the protest was organized.”

Informed Thakur, “There are 86 landslide prone hamlets in Raigad district alone. The tribal development department gets crores of rupees in allocations, yet most hamlets like the one at Irshalwadi have no proper roads or water. The loss of life would have been less in Irshalwai had it been possible for heavy machinery to reach the hamlet in time.”

According to Thakur, “Irshalwadi tribals had in 2015 pleaded with the government to shift them to a safer place. No action was taken on it despite recommendations by some officials. We want a case of culpable homicide to be registered against the concerned officials who failed to take action in time then and now.”

The surviving Irshalwadi victims are still to come to terms with the tragedy. Said 60 year old Kamalu Changu Pardhi, who lost five members of his family, whose bodies were not recovered, “The surviving members of our family are presently living in a container provided to us near Chowk village. We are being provided with food and other amenities. Some people are also extending some small monetary help.”

He stated, “We are yet to receive any compensation from the government. We also want jobs for our youth to help us earn a livelihood as we have lost everything. We should also be provided permanent houses at the earliest.”