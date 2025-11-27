Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Trolley crashes and kills labourer at Bhendi Bazar site

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:54 am IST

The accident happened at 7 pm on SVP Road at SBUT cluster development project site in Bhendi Bazar, one of the first such projects in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old labourer, identified as Danish Arif Khan, died after the trolley of a cement mixer fell on him at a construction site in South Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to the JJ Marg police, he was rushed to JJ Hospital by his fellow labourers, where he was declared dead at 8 pm.

The accident happened at 7 pm on SVP Road at the site of the Bhendi Bazar cluster redevelopment project helmed by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). According to Rais Shaikh, senior police inspector of JJ Marg police station, Khan, a resident of Mumbai, was working along with 20 other labourers at the site. At 7 pm, he was on the ground awaiting the trolley lift to take him up, when a link of the trolley broke and it hurtled down and crashed on Khan’s head.

Shaikh said the police were recording the statements of the other labourers. “At present, we have registered a case of accidental death and are in the process of converting it into an FIR against the subcontractors on charges of causing death due to negligence. We have sent Khan’s body for a post-mortem and will register the FIR after gathering all the facts.”

Multiple attempts made by Hindustan Times to get a comment from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust’s representatives and spokespersons got no response.

Initiated in 2009 by the late Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, the SBUT project is one of the first cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai. The revamp project comprises six towers. While two towers, in Phase I, have been occupied, two others in Phase II are approaching completion. The last two will be completed in 2027.

