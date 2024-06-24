 Two brothers booked for duping 60 women of ₹2.4 cr by promising flats in Madh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two brothers booked for duping 60 women of 2.4 cr by promising flats in Madh

ByMegha Sood
Jun 24, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Malwani police book two brothers for cheating 60 women of ₹2.40 crore by promising flats at Madh Island. Accused absconding, police searching for them.

Mumbai: The Malwani police have booked two brothers for allegedly cheating 60 women from a women’s group in Malad West of 2.40 crore by promising them flats at Madh Island.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused, identified as Avinash Devran Bhanji and his brother Pramod Devram Bhanji, are absconding, and the police are looking for them.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The head of the women’s group, Sadhana Shivaji Bhandara, 46, approached the police along with 59 other women who had invested four lakh each for flats promised by the duo.

Bhandara was introduced to the developers by her niece around eight years ago. The two accused had allegedly told Bhandara that they had a project coming up of over 100 houses at a plot owned by them at Gate number 3, Shivaji Nagar at Madh Island.

Bhandara trusted the two and introduced them to the members of her women’s group who were interested in the project.

In the last two years, the accused took four lakh from every woman after signing an agreement. “The agreement signed by two promising them a flat is also fake,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.

Even after two years of the agreement, when Bhandara and the others who had paid noticed that the work for the construction of the houses had not begun, they approached the accused. The accused allegedly refused to pay back their money or give them their promised flats.

A case has been registered against the two accused under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (documents used for forgery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on the statements of 60 women, the police registered a case. However, before they could arrest the two, the duo fled. “The accused have been declared absconding, and we are making efforts to trace them,” said the police officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Two brothers booked for duping 60 women of 2.4 cr by promising flats in Madh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On