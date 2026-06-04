THANE: Two youths from Ulhasnagar died after the scooter they were riding lost balance while allegedly attempting to overtake a container truck on the Kalyan-Murbad Road near Varap early Tuesday morning. The scooter came under the truck’s rear wheels, crushing the two riders to death on the spot, police said. Two killed after scooter skids near speed breaker in Kalyan

The deceased were identified as Pawan Gupta, 28, and Raju Gupta, 21. A third man travelling with them escaped unhurt.

According to the Kalyan Taluka Police, the three friends were travelling triple-seat on a scooter towards Varap around 4 am to meet another friend. As they neared Varap, the scooter rider allegedly tried to overtake a container truck from the left side.

However, the rider allegedly lost control of the two-wheeler after encountering a speed breaker, causing all three occupants to be thrown onto the road. While the third rider managed to jump away from the vehicle, Pawan and Raju fell in the truck’s path and were run over by its rear wheels.

The impact was so severe that both men died before they could receive medical assistance, officials said. The Kalyan Taluka Police have arrested the container truck driver, Mohammad Zakir Husain, and registered a case against him for rash and negligent driving.